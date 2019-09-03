Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Has Lifted Holding in Textron (TXT) by $643,500 as Stock Price Declined

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 187.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 19,729 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 6,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 112,136 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 16/03/2018 – Textron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q DELIVERIES: 36 JETS VS 35 1Q17; 29 TURBOPROPS VS 20; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 3,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 80,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.69M, down from 83,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $292.68. About 423,379 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 6,379 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 208,068 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.04% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Magnetar Finance holds 5,753 shares. Boys Arnold And has 0.1% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 17,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Net Lc holds 0.01% or 1,453 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Moody National Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 344 shares. Oppenheimer & Com reported 15,261 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% or 197,948 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 608,383 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Street reported 10.43 million shares. 1.24 million are owned by Prudential Public Limited Co. Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 14,305 shares to 620 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 10,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,729 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $456.63M for 69.69 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 28,368 shares to 38,003 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 35,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,144 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).