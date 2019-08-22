Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Cut Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holding; Ws Management Lllp Trimmed By $6.54 Million Its Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Position

Ws Management Lllp decreased Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) stake by 38.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp sold 2.18M shares as Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)’s stock rose 11.78%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 3.56 million shares with $10.99 million value, down from 5.74 million last quarter. Laredo Petroleum Inc now has $649.48 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.735. About 3.94 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 9,081 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 271,528 shares with $12.95 million value, down from 280,609 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb now has $78.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 4.82M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Ws Management Lllp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 1,700 shares to 100,000 valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Regenxbio Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Lc accumulated 46,815 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Ltd Partnership owns 361,215 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 23,177 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has 4,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0% stake. Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 21,294 shares. Blackrock owns 23.69M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ws Lllp stated it has 3.56 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 108,791 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 36,399 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (NYSE:BRX) stake by 77,822 shares to 101,151 valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bjas Wholesale Club Holdings Inc stake by 16,907 shares and now owns 40,027 shares. Americold Realty Trust was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 367,252 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va owns 60,011 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 1.51M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 30,347 shares. Moreover, Finemark National Bank & has 0.32% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.71% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ameritas Invest owns 68,939 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.55% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 6,021 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sunbelt Secs Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). L And S Advisors holds 0.04% or 5,622 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 1,989 shares. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,690 shares stake. Private Na holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 39,012 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 16.53% above currents $47.84 stock price. Bristol Myers had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17.