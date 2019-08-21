Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Walt Disney (DIS) Stake; Roffman Miller Associates Lowered Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $789,498; Stock Value Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 26,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 296,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96 million, up from 270,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 4.94 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $89.65. About 1.71M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,674 shares to 74,015 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,386 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 7,566 shares to 268,669 shares, valued at $19.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

