Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Holding in Williams (VRTU) by $1.72 Million as Share Price Rose; As John Bean Technologies Corpora (JBT) Share Value Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Decreased Its Holding

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corpora (JBT) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 997,920 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.70M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $120.95. About 85,231 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Williams Inc (VRTU) by 690.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 61,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,292 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 8,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 27,935 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has risen 9.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Paid $80M In First of Three Tranches; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 20/04/2018 – DJ Virtusa Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTU); 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 4,480 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 11,800 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.49M shares. Whittier Tru Communication has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 6,160 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 151,796 shares. King Luther Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 14,405 shares. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,582 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 15,587 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 291,335 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 30,762 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability owns 58,487 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 72,650 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $175.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 219,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Oregon airport vehicle maker sold to Chicago company – Portland Business Journal” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JBT Corporation jumps 25% on Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about John Bean Technologies Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). 290,083 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 0% or 4,164 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 4,815 shares. Pier Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 135,906 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 197,380 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 79,680 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 236,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Prudential Inc accumulated 0.02% or 193,937 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 98,573 shares. 56,924 are owned by Nicholas Limited Partnership. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 51,800 shares. Capital Mngmt Associates invested 0.67% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Realty Reit Corp by 13,389 shares to 8,839 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Inc (NYSE:CF) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,476 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Medical Inc (NYSE:STAR).

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Virtusa recognized as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,987.32 up 33.44 points – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sunrun Inc (RUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “VRTU Stock: Enabling the Digital Future – Profit Confidential” published on January 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Virtusa (VRTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $3.71 million activity. 9,490 Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares with value of $494,583 were sold by Rajgopal Raj. Dhir Samir also sold $193,160 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) on Friday, February 1. The insider Holler Thomas R sold 24,197 shares worth $1.19M. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Narayanan Sundararajan sold $313,747. Shares for $597,257 were sold by Kalia Ranjan. DOODY JOSEPH bought 5,000 shares worth $212,500.