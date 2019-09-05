Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Green Dot Class A (GDOT) Stake; MASS MEGAWATTS WIND POWER (MMMW) Shorts Raised By 21.07%

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Green Dot Corp Class A (GDOT) stake by 78.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 12,245 shares as Green Dot Corp Class A (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 27,847 shares with $1.69M value, up from 15,602 last quarter. Green Dot Corp Class A now has $1.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 637,251 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30

MASS MEGAWATTS WIND POWER INC (OTCMKTS:MMMW) had an increase of 21.07% in short interest. MMMW’s SI was 45,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.07% from 37,500 shares previously. With 245,100 avg volume, 0 days are for MASS MEGAWATTS WIND POWER INC (OTCMKTS:MMMW)’s short sellers to cover MMMW’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.59% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0085. About 145,754 shares traded. Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Dot has $100 highest and $2900 lowest target. $72.86’s average target is 152.90% above currents $28.81 stock price. Green Dot had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, August 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $2900 target. Loop Capital Markets maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, March 7. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

