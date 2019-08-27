Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 40 3.30 N/A 3.33 12.59 Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.09 N/A 5.35 15.32

Demonstrates Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Tompkins Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Tompkins Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Tompkins Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Tompkins Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Tompkins Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.4% and 52%. Insiders held 3.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Tompkins Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05% Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was more bullish than Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.