Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

We will be comparing the differences between Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 37 4.31 N/A 3.06 13.54 CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.80 N/A 1.37 17.22

Table 1 demonstrates Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and CB Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CB Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and CB Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 10% 1.3% CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.2% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares and 28.4% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. 4.1% are Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -1.19% 12.72% 11.78% 6.97% -14.5% 34.39% CB Financial Services Inc. -4.88% 2.03% -10.5% -12.65% -31.86% -4.72%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. had bullish trend while CB Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats CB Financial Services Inc.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.