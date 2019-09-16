Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 40 3.73 N/A 3.33 12.59 BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.49 N/A 1.20 10.68

Demonstrates Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and BCB Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BCB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is currently more expensive than BCB Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and BCB Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.1% of BCB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05% BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has stronger performance than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats BCB Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.