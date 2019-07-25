Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Reaches $42.24 After 9.00% Down Move; VOLKSWAGEN A G ORD ORDINARY SHARES (VLKPF) SI Increased By 0.07%

VOLKSWAGEN A G ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VLKPF) had an increase of 0.07% in short interest. VLKPF’s SI was 1.92M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.07% from 1.92M shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 3834 days are for VOLKSWAGEN A G ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VLKPF)’s short sellers to cover VLKPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 100 shares traded. Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VLKPF) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.65% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 83,033 shares traded or 353.46% up from the average. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) has declined 14.50% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $89.48 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. It has a 5.67 P/E ratio. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking services and products to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $351.47 million. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans.

