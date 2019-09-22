Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) EPS Estimated At $0.85; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Position

Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) to report $0.85 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. MCB’s profit would be $7.07 million giving it 11.83 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s analysts see 19.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 39,212 shares traded or 151.99% up from the average. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) has declined 14.42% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCB News: 25/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK NAMES WILLIAM REINHARDT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names William Reinhardt Chairman of the Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCB); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys Into Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp; 30/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names Scott Lublin Chief Lending Officer; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Names William Reinhardt as Chairman; 12/03/2018 Metropolitan Bank Holding Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank: David M. Gavrin to Remain on the Board; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP – DAVID M. GAVRIN TO REMAIN ON BOARD

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 9.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 793,340 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 8.76M shares with $293.55M value, up from 7.97 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $277.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T CEO met with Elliott – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Challenged, But Will It Change Things – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s ‘Underperformance’ Has Been No Great Tragedy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Fox Corp stake by 456,633 shares to 299,556 valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 38,000 shares and now owns 143,706 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 123,584 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com owns 1.95 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Alps reported 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd holds 42,820 shares. Spc Finance owns 24,513 shares. Corda Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,199 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Community Svcs Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Connecticut-based Ht Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 0.85% stake. 32,098 are owned by Somerset Tru. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schulhoff & Com stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stralem And Inc owns 3.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 197,190 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -1.35% below currents $37.91 stock price. AT&T had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, September 18. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 10.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking services and products to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $334.54 million. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans.