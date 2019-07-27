Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Comparing side by side

Both Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 39 4.08 N/A 3.06 13.54 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 0.00 N/A 4.00 13.15

In table 1 we can see Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 10% 1.3% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.2% and 60%. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -1.19% 12.72% 11.78% 6.97% -14.5% 34.39% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. -0.51% 6.97% -0.57% 1.45% -7.14% 10.77%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has stronger performance than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.