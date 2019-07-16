Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 38 4.25 N/A 3.06 13.54 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 4.06 N/A 1.31 12.28

Table 1 demonstrates Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 10% 1.3% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.2% and 53.9%. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -1.19% 12.72% 11.78% 6.97% -14.5% 34.39% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.