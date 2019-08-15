Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has 3.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.70% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. N/A 39 12.59 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The potential upside of the rivals is 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.