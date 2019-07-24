Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Contrasting side by side

Both Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 39 4.33 N/A 3.06 13.54 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.96 N/A 2.09 10.57

Demonstrates Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 10% 1.3% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.2% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.1% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -1.19% 12.72% 11.78% 6.97% -14.5% 34.39% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. -1.82% 2.84% -1.47% -13.46% -21.3% 4.05%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has stronger performance than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.