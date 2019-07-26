Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) “Underweight” Rating Maintained at JP Morgan Cazenove; Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Today, Thursday, 25 July, Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) stock “Underweight” was reiterated by Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove in a report.

Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (CEM) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 36 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 33 sold and reduced their stock positions in Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 19.27 million shares, down from 19.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 16 Increased: 29 New Position: 7.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 669.33 million GBP. The firm offers personal banking services and products, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It has a 46.77 P/E ratio. It also provides business banking services and products comprising deposit accounts, including business instant access, fixed term, client monies, and business tracker notice accounts; commercial loans, working capital, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and portfolio buy-to-let; business credit cards, cash management services; and partnership banking services.

Among 5 analysts covering Metro Bank (LON:MTRO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Metro Bank has GBX 4800 highest and GBX 450 lowest target. GBX 1478’s average target is 280.73% above currents GBX 388.2 stock price. Metro Bank had 20 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 450 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Jefferies. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 2. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Wednesday, May 15. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Berenberg.

Another recent and important Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Percentage Of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.83% or GBX 3.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 388.2. About 792,737 shares traded. Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Northrock Partners Llc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc for 1.74 million shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 2.20 million shares or 4.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Terril Brothers Inc. has 3.85% invested in the company for 963,767 shares. The California-based Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 163,800 shares.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $870.33 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 145,694 shares traded. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) has declined 14.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.00% the S&P500.