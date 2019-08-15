Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Stock Rating Kept by Analysts at Goldman Sachs; The GBX 690.00 Target Indicates 132.21% Potential; 2 Analysts Covering Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Among 7 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $4.5 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $3.17’s average target is 134.81% above currents $1.35 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $2.5 target in Friday, April 12 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2.7500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, March 5. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.5 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. See Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $2.7500 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $1.6 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $2.75 New Target: $2.5 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $2.5 New Target: $3.5 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

Among 5 analysts covering Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Metro Bank PLC has GBX 4800 highest and GBX 450 lowest target. GBX 1456’s average target is 390.00% above currents GBX 297.14 stock price. Metro Bank PLC had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 13. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Friday, May 17. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 450 target in Friday, July 26 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

The stock increased 3.03% or GBX 8.74 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 297.14. About 245,064 shares traded. Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 512.32 million GBP. The firm offers personal banking services and products, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It has a 25.4 P/E ratio. It also provides business banking services and products comprising deposit accounts, including business instant access, fixed term, client monies, and business tracker notice accounts; commercial loans, working capital, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and portfolio buy-to-let; business credit cards, cash management services; and partnership banking services.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. $19.47 million worth of stock was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Wednesday, March 20. 50,000 shares were bought by WEBB JAMES R, worth $98,010. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of stock. 50,000 shares valued at $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.