Metlife (Put) (MET) Stake Has Lifted by Hap Trading Llc; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Rwwm Decreased by $1.63 Million Its Position

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (Put) (MET) by 2012.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 249,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 262,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 333,376 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.04 million, down from 344,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 1.64M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:INCY) by 314,700 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 15,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,652 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANET).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.75 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

