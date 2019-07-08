Metlife (MET) Valuation Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Cut Holding; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Upped Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $343,288

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 83,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 797,689 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $195.21. About 5.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 18/03/2018 – Latest Facebook Dust-up Is A ‘Risk’ For Investors ‘To Keep An Eye On’: Report — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Deadline White House: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges “huge mistake” as company reveals up to 87 million; 10/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING: #Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: ZUCKERBERG CAN’T CONVINCE ME TO GET BACK ON FACEBOOK; 23/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan E&C Leaders Send Formal Invitation to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 09/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers it was using tactics like Cambridge Analytica:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Posts Comment on Cambridge Analytica Situation

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 8. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 1,499 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 35,590 shares. Weitz Invest Mgmt has 433,500 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 851,086 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 152,263 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,483 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 37,002 shares. 1,539 were accumulated by Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Company. Sfmg Limited Liability Company has 15,373 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,275 shares. 90,374 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Penbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 2,300 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 350,324 are owned by Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc owns 41,703 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 129,483 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 7,453 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Sterling Cap Management Limited Co has 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bridgeway Cap, Texas-based fund reported 640,450 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 4,747 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,376 shares stake. Boston Ptnrs owns 2.13M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Lc has 0.45% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 150,403 shares. Burney holds 0.02% or 6,189 shares. 38,336 are held by Daiwa Securities Group. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 601,451 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.