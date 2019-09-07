Metlife (MET) Valuation Rose While General American Investors Company Has Decreased Its Position by $840,000; Regent Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by $703,752

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.99 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 73,139 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,004 shares to 22,747 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,196 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 179,175 shares. 139,957 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. Symphony Asset Limited has 0.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fincl Consulate holds 8,810 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. West Chester Inc has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Jane Street Gp has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 197,305 shares. Alta Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 42,945 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 65,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Co reported 7,330 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 72,166 shares. 91,881 are owned by Holderness Invs. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 9,392 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nippon Life Insur Company holds 1.38% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Intll Sarl stated it has 22,100 shares. Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Limited Com has invested 4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 27,575 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 503,582 shares. Utah Retirement owns 153,772 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ally Fin invested in 72,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 53,280 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 754,759 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 67,641 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dean Invest Associate Limited has invested 0.33% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0% or 7,650 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 1.43% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 3.64 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 283 shares. Enterprise Services has 466 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 8.20 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.