MetLife (MET) to pay $0.44 on Sep 13, 2019; Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Has 1.37 Sentiment

MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) is expected to pay $0.44 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:MET) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. MetLife Inc’s current price of $50.78 translates into 0.87% yield. MetLife Inc’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 3.20 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion

Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 167 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 122 sold and decreased their holdings in Zayo Group Holdings. The investment professionals in our database now have: 202.49 million shares, down from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Zayo Group Holdings in top ten positions decreased from 12 to 8 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 81 Increased: 92 New Position: 75.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.15M are held by Invesco Ltd. Natixis has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2.05 million shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 1,846 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 40,248 shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 0.04% or 126,762 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 28,337 shares stake. Van Eck Associate holds 14,357 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 505,201 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,572 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 10,182 are held by Virtu Fin Limited Liability. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.14% or 627,089 shares in its portfolio. First Finance Corporation In has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Argent Trust reported 44,528 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is -3.51% below currents $50.78 stock price. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12. UBS maintained the shares of MET in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $48.26 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.89 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation , Allstream, and Other. It has a 63.09 P/E ratio. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.04 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 23.28% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp owns 5.80 million shares or 10.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tekne Capital Management Llc has 5.21% invested in the company for 708,003 shares. The Illinois-based Grs Advisors Llc has invested 4.81% in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 638,689 shares.