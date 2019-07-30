MetLife (MET) to pay $0.44 on Sep 13, 2019; TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (TOLWF) Shorts Raised By 2.79%

TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had an increase of 2.79% in short interest. TOLWF’s SI was 6.57M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.79% from 6.39M shares previously. With 25,700 avg volume, 256 days are for TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)’s short sellers to cover TOLWF’s short positions. It closed at $0.7496 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) is expected to pay $0.44 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:MET) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. MetLife Inc’s current price of $50.00 translates into 0.88% yield. MetLife Inc’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 3.59M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of gas and oil wells primarily in Canada. The company has market cap of $214.66 million. It offers cementing services, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and geological services, such as laboratory and field services, as well as education and studies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides reservoir solutions, which include exploration, production analysis, and simulation and modeling services; acidizing and production enhancement services, such as production and injection well enhancement services; and coiled tubing solutions that include coiled tubing fracturing, specially designed tools, well cleanouts, milling, high pressure jetting, e-coil , nitrogen gas lifting, and production enhancement.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $47.52 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

