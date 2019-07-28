MetLife (MET) to pay $0.44 on Sep 13, 2019; Crown Holdings (CCK)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 138 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 146 sold and decreased their equity positions in Crown Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 130.38 million shares, down from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Crown Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 119 Increased: 82 New Position: 56.

MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) is expected to pay $0.44 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:MET) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. MetLife Inc’s current price of $50.69 translates into 0.87% yield. MetLife Inc’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $48.17 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.73 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 18.97 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

The stock increased 1.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 857,979 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

