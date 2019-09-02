Metlife (MET) Stock Rose While Pzena Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $42.18 Million; Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Stake in Mercantile Bank (MBWM) by $4.91 Million as Shares Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 7.44M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316.55M, down from 8.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 4.22 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 153,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.01 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 25,961 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 7.85 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 2.91 million shares to 4.98 million shares, valued at $117.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unsp Adr by 297,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,215 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 73,577 shares to 288,263 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Colonial Bancorp (FCOB) by 72,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwest Indiana Bancorp (NWIN).

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.31M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mercantile Bank declares $0.27 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 16, 2019 : JNJ, BAC, UNH, BLK, PLD, PGR, CMA, FHN, WIT, MBWM – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

