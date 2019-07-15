Metlife (MET) Stock Price Rose While Ngam Advisors LP Has Decreased Position by $1.96 Million; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose While Alexandria Capital Has Upped by $774,300 Its Holding

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 46,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,514 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 372,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 158,774 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA)

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2013.14. About 457,102 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,156 shares to 229,203 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,181 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

