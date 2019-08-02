Metlife (MET) Stake Maintained by Cohen Klingenstein Llc; First Light Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Atricure (ATRC) as Stock Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 193,167 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 702.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 56,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 64,213 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 10.54M shares traded or 133.55% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

