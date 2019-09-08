Metlife (MET) Shareholder Wade G W & Has Raised Holding by $874,902 as Shares Rose; Montecito Bank & Trust Holding in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Has Upped by $361,200 as Stock Value Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 15,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 12,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – LLY LOOKING TO DO MORE DEALS IN ONCOLOGY, INCUDING I\O; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 20,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 246,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 225,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.99 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Llc has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 3.54M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings. Prudential Financial holds 4.90M shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De accumulated 0.23% or 8,864 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0.05% or 2.52M shares. Texas-based Hbk LP has invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Birch Hill Lc reported 4,800 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 572 shares in its portfolio. 7,200 were reported by Cap Mgmt Assoc Ny. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Com holds 0.02% or 14,127 shares. Old Republic owns 545,400 shares. Axa has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 11,360 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc stated it has 11,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 153,457 shares to 317,280 shares, valued at $26.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,676 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Finance Ser Co Ma reported 5.15M shares stake. 3,545 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Ltd. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 37,935 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 1,605 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Marsico Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 94,878 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.22% or 3,680 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc stated it has 12,261 shares. Carlson Capital Management reported 3,842 shares. 1,960 were accumulated by American Tru Inv Ltd Com. Horan Capital Ltd Com holds 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 617 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 0.32% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Prudential Incorporated holds 0.21% or 949,193 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 302,800 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.