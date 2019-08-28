Metlife (MET) Shareholder Veritable LP Raised Position; Yandex N V (YNDX) Position Maintained by Axiom International Investors Llc

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 148.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 14,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 6.50M shares traded or 31.16% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.59 million, up from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 550,502 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yandex’s (YNDX) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yandex: A Conspiracy Story Behind The Recent Foreign Ownership Law – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wxp Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 78,625 shares to 217,120 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 133,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,563 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 14,338 shares to 5,662 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,339 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV).