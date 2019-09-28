Metlife (MET) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Stake by $746,564; Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $348,000 as Stock Value Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 15,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 317,661 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 332,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 85.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 350 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61,000, down from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.09 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.