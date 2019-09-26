Metlife (MET) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Its Holding by $1.37 Million as Stock Price Rose; Duquesne Family Office Has Trimmed Sprint (S) Position as Stock Price Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 27,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 42,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 4.02M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 95.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 1.48M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 66,610 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438,000, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 19.85 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Sprint and FlixLatino Join Forces to Provide Spanish-Language Entertainment to Customers; 25/05/2018 – Retaining Turnberry is part of a lobbying effort to secure federal approval for its merger with Sprint, according to the Journal; 17/05/2018 – Sprint Launches IoT Factory for Internet of Things Solution; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 07/05/2018 – Dish’s Big Bet on Airwaves Dealt Blow by T-Mobile’s Sprint Deal; 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $5.460000; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video)

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.