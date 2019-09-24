Metlife (MET) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.71 Million as Shares Rose; As News (NWSA) Market Valuation Rose, Pzena Investment Management Cut by $220.02 Million Its Position

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 136,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 7.30M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362.55M, down from 7.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 249,418 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 76.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 16.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.92M, down from 22.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 97,970 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – MR DELANY WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution; 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Adj EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – FOX NEWS APPOINTS LILY FU CLAFFEE GENERAL COUNSEL; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF $998 MLN RELATED TO FOXTEL & FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sing Tao News Corp. Ltd

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.48 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Management has 0.44% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lau Associates Limited Liability Co invested 0.27% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 95,190 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 6,712 were accumulated by Wellington Shields & Communication Lc. Stanley has invested 0.32% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 28,315 shares. 587 are owned by Services. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 530,041 shares. Cornerstone Invest holds 0.05% or 23,642 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 135,163 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 103,207 shares. Principal Inc holds 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 1.38M shares. General Amer has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Prudential Public Limited has 162,922 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 508,190 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $35.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 19,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 129.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $230.37 million for 8.96 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 457.14% EPS growth.