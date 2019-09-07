Metlife (MET) Shareholder Pitcairn Company Cut Position; Kinder Morgan Holdco (KMI) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Raised Stake

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 15,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 7,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 23,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.99 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (KMI) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 82,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 149,083 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 66,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited holds 55,435 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.26% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc owns 5,692 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 700 shares. 10 were reported by Opus Investment Management. Ironwood Lc invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Burns J W New York has invested 0.25% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.42% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moneta Gru Inv holds 0.03% or 1,456 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 94,611 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt has invested 1.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.19% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 316,572 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Rnc Cap Ltd stated it has 2.27% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,707 shares to 38,928 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 8.20 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workers return to Kinder Morgan’s Elba LNG plant after storm shutdown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5,410 shares to 44,550 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 157,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,758 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).