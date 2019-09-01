Metlife (MET) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Coho Partners LTD Increases Position in Merck & Co. (MRK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 97,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 199,904 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 297,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.79 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 42,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.26 million, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin & Partners Llp has invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 6,240 shares. 2,461 are owned by Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Com. Clark Capital Mgmt Group holds 0.01% or 5,786 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust has invested 0.22% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 15.69 million are owned by Ameriprise. Sonata Capital Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.8% or 13,001 shares. Pinnacle Prns accumulated 49,353 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 4,791 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 14,079 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Liability reported 228,677 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset stated it has 3,493 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Advisors has invested 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 37,792 were reported by Kessler Inv Gp Ltd Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 41,852 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 107,453 shares. Kanawha Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 407,341 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Lc has invested 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 225 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 15,196 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Godshalk Welsh Management owns 13,750 shares. Cullen Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,480 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.15% or 82,287 shares in its portfolio. First In reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Chesley Taft And Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gw Henssler And Associate owns 272,295 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp stated it has 152,672 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 69,788 shares to 402,437 shares, valued at $14.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 7,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

