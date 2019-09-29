Metlife (MET) Shareholder Foothills Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Holding by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding by $2.30 Million

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 32,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 67,204 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 34,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 2.93 million shares traded or 81.51% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings.