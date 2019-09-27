Metlife (MET) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raised Its Position by $573,300; Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Increased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $465,504 as Stock Price Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 269,359 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.38 million, up from 257,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 1.27 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 8,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 220,572 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66 million, up from 211,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 1.78M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,570 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,970 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13,400 shares to 42,469 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,081 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.