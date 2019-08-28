Metlife (MET) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $577,374 as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Grace & White Cut Holding by $333,600

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 6.50M shares traded or 31.16% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 8.76M shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares to 43,660 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Price T Rowe Md reported 18.31M shares stake. Intrust Bank Na invested 0.29% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 443,806 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 7.44 million shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt owns 217,953 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.17% or 41,852 shares. Caprock Group Inc owns 11,623 shares. Andra Ap has 159,400 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com owns 185,586 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 1.20 million shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc holds 0.38% or 141,851 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 23,209 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 231,330 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.22% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 51,800 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

