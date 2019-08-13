Metlife (MET) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $591,444; Kar Auction Services (KAR) Share Price Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 14,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 9,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 23,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 5.41 million shares traded or 16.31% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 5,031 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 3.20 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5,160 shares to 42,278 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Mbs Etf (MBB) by 4,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,370 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 445,747 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 31,111 shares stake. Moreover, Regent Mngmt Lc has 0.25% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 7,729 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 635,327 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.51M shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 764,062 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 100 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ckw Financial Group invested in 129 shares. Bartlett Ltd invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Zacks Invest has 1.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.24M shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.75% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Limited Co holds 87,873 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 518,274 shares. 104,379 were accumulated by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Asset Mngmt owns 5,502 shares. Motco owns 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 623 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech owns 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 23,721 shares. Paloma Prtn has 0.05% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 39,500 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 221,409 shares. Scotia invested in 37,730 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 928 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Earnest Prtnrs holds 0% or 79 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).