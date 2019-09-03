Metlife (MET) Share Price Rose While Salzhauer Michael Lowered by $1.76 Million Its Holding; Bank Of The West Boosted Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding by $427,728 as Stock Value Rose

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 2,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 27,171 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 24,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $167.63. About 426,955 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 41,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 3.48 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,129 shares to 23,736 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,933 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (FM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd invested in 447 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 53,404 shares. Moreover, Cohen Steers has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 23,168 are held by Strs Ohio. 32,628 are held by Cap Advisers Ltd Llc. 25,580 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. The France-based Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 132,797 shares. Rampart Ltd Liability has 1,230 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 10,287 are owned by Condor Capital Mgmt. Voya Inv Management Ltd owns 45,187 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr reported 2,845 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.54% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc reported 284 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.12% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Smith Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd invested in 9,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ohio-based Dean Investment Ltd has invested 0.33% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 514 are held by Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aperio Grp Ltd Co owns 504,410 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,231 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 8,045 shares. Private Tru Company Na reported 0.06% stake. Smart Portfolios Lc stated it has 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 8,726 are owned by National Bank Hapoalim Bm. 11,656 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 131 were reported by Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation. Canandaigua Financial Bank & Tru invested 0.21% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 220,080 shares to 234,480 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cowen Inc by 38,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).