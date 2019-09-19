Metlife (MET) Share Price Rose While Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Holding by $708,932; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Investment House Has Boosted Stake

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 14,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 39,628 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 25,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 5.90 million shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business

Investment House Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 2.29 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kraft Shares Tumble as Buffett Partner 3G Capital Cuts Stake – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,526 shares to 5,035 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,762 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp reported 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 577,489 shares. Boltwood Mgmt reported 21,504 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 25,528 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Company holds 0.62% or 5.82 million shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Lc holds 0.21% or 3,351 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Incorporated holds 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 4,313 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 50,718 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Assetmark reported 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Blume Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,500 shares. Clark Grp Inc accumulated 353,809 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Company has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Qci Asset has 61 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 3,420 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32 are held by Globeflex Limited Partnership. Tdam Usa stated it has 409,295 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 318,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Leavell Invest Management invested in 0.04% or 8,144 shares. Rothschild Corp Il owns 77,011 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Convergence Prns Ltd Co accumulated 72,527 shares. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) accumulated 199,050 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 29,679 shares. City Communications has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 1.62 million shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 1.88% or 215,714 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Natl Trust Co accumulated 72,476 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.