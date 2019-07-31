Metlife (MET) Share Price Rose While Brinker Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Kestrel Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $4.53 Million as Shares Rose

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 11,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 79,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.92M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 551,852 shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,112 shares to 12,196 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap invested in 0.26% or 471,820 shares. 7,650 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 0.02% stake. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 325,473 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 511,190 shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 235,211 shares. Allstate Corp has 14,501 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 774,923 shares or 0.16% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 10,910 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership reported 180,324 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Van Eck accumulated 0% or 14,357 shares. Oarsman, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 30,300 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 8.62M shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 136,567 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” on July 09, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – CSRwire.com” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Gulf Partners With Special Olympics in the UAE to Give Back to the Community – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.