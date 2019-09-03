Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose While Farmers Trust Co Trimmed by $537,978 Its Holding; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut Intuit (INTU) Position by $46.13 Million as Valuation Rose

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 12,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 80,047 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 92,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 1.02M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 97.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 176,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 181,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $285.36. About 387,210 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 97,106 shares to 643,627 shares, valued at $71.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 12,234 shares to 87,237 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

