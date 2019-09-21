Metlife (MET) Market Valuation Rose While Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.71 Million; Professional Advisory Services Decreased Its Capital One Financial (COF) Position by $481,140 as Shares Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 136,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 7.30 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362.55 million, down from 7.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 26.38M shares traded or 347.83% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 5,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 197,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.96 million, down from 203,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.81 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 562,152 shares stake. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has 75,914 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Addison Capital Company owns 2,668 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas invested in 18,649 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California-based Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 46,935 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Farmers Retail Bank has 1,280 shares. 7,977 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co. Parkside Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 424 shares. Nomura Hldg accumulated 78,320 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 2,549 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.59% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.34 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54,619 shares to 379,403 shares, valued at $19.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 4,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,767 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 1.38M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division holds 5,920 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel has invested 0.73% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.47 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Buckingham Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 5,963 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank reported 108,066 shares. 1.16M were accumulated by American Century. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm owns 16.58 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.97M shares. Aperio Lc, a California-based fund reported 563,376 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp reported 44,526 shares. 89,898 are owned by Meritage Portfolio Mngmt. 96,074 were reported by Carret Asset Ltd Llc. Moreover, Colony Gp Llc has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

