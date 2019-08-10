Metlife (MET) Holding Upped by Laurion Capital Management Lp; As Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Stock Value Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.13 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 1951.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 286,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 301,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84 million, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.00M shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 542,123 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG)

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Call) (NYSE:IP) by 14,800 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $139,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 595 shares. Moreover, Flippin Bruce And Porter has 1.63% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 213,588 shares. Central State Bank And Company reported 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Indiana Tru Investment Mgmt Commerce owns 21,848 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 742,648 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 152,672 shares in its portfolio. 1,800 were accumulated by Fire Grp Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gamco Et Al invested in 0% or 7,650 shares. Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 5,256 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 674 shares. Private Group has 1.65% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 782,186 shares. James Invest invested in 51 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company holds 94,611 shares.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Protectors Insurance Group – PRNewswire” on June 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Surety Solutions, LLC and Agency Multiplied, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires MDV Wealth Planning, Inc. – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires AgriRisk Services Pty Limited – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Study Shows How Fewer than 1 in 10 Employers Become the Best of the Best in Managing Both Healthcare Costs and HR – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $155.40 million for 27.57 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Inc holds 0.01% or 1,084 shares. Cap Returns Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 30,889 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Of Virginia Va invested 0.08% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 393,941 shares. The California-based Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.47% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 330,357 shares. 6,002 are held by Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 0.11% or 172,635 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company reported 47,072 shares stake. Mrj reported 64,241 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 0% or 14 shares. First Business Svcs stated it has 9,708 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 1.22 million shares.