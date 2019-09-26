Metlife (MET) Holding Has Boosted by Loomis Sayles & Company L P; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by $3.18 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 56,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 42,228 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 98,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.3. About 1.15 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 29,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 91,838 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 62,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 940,007 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Corp Com (NYSE:GM) by 31,901 shares to 113,769 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.45 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 16,868 shares to 50,083 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W R Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 11,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,522 shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Info Svcs (NYSE:STC).

