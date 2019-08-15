Metlife (MET) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Has Boosted Its Stake by $5.09 Million; H Partners Management Has Cut Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position by $79.76 Million; Shares Declined

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 121,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.96 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 4.51 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 781,361 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.87M for 5.94 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc by 181,707 shares to 443,312 shares, valued at $75.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Co (NYSE:ABC) by 42,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,038 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

