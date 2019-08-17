Metlife (MET) Holder Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Arvest Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $369,123

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 370,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 48,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 418,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15M shares traded or 49.34% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 136,549 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82M, down from 139,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,987 shares to 295,210 shares, valued at $19.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Van Eck Fds by 196,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company holds 214,399 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 15.08 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 565,450 were reported by Westwood Holdg. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 2,625 shares. Carlson Cap reported 3,755 shares stake. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Com invested in 3,497 shares. 752,938 were reported by United Financial Advisers Lc. Hengehold Capital Ltd Llc reported 26,304 shares. Of Vermont has 94,861 shares. Philadelphia Company reported 105,815 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Steinberg Global Asset has 74,399 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 155.94 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 4,891 are owned by Overbrook Management. Puzo Michael J reported 29,332 shares stake.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 106,086 shares to 558,674 shares, valued at $30.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

