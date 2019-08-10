Metlife (MET) Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Decreased Holding by $400,386 as Stock Rose; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Decreased Boeing (BA) Position as Stock Declined

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 11,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 20,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.00M shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 15,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12.

