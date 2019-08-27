Metlife (MET) Holder Franklin Street Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $5.95 Million; Viking Fund Management Has Increased Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $330,000

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 37,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 2.47M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 141,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 5,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 2.46M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E..

