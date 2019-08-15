Metlife (MET) Holder Diam Company LTD Lowered Stake by $41.02 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Rockland Trust Co Has Upped Holding by $7.24 Million

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 976,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 457,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.49M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 2.35M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 138.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 168,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 289,970 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 121,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 7.04M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Outgoing Schlumberger CEO to stay on payroll, continue earning millions – Houston Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,104 shares to 40,589 shares, valued at $15.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 13,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,105 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 44,730 shares to 211,432 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 114,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

