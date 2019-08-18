Metlife (MET) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose; As Ansys (ANSS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Lowered Stake

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15M shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 14,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 480,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.70 million, down from 494,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 433,460 shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund stated it has 1,666 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Assocs holds 0.11% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 18,650 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 2.08M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. American Capital Mngmt reported 2.43% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 8,550 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 200,300 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 7,739 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 27,443 shares. Int Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Brinker Capital holds 0.07% or 9,584 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Echo Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 297,934 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Asset Management One has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17,240 shares to 722,969 shares, valued at $63.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,538 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Ansys At $165, Earn 4.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Gulf Partners With Special Olympics in the UAE to Give Back to the Community – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manchester Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1,817 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.09 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 0.13% or 11,158 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 595 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 22,805 shares. Smithbridge Asset De has invested 0.23% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brave Asset owns 12,935 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 66,772 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 0.15% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 484,783 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 572 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 420,810 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 1.24M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau And Assoc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Allstate accumulated 14,501 shares.