Metlife (MET) Holder Alps Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $7.65 Million as Market Value Rose; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shares Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Cut by $1.47 Million Its Stake

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 182,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 851,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.24M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 733,765 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 168,834 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

